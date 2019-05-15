Alfie Templeman Shines On 'Don't Go Wasting Time'

Alfie Templeman is set to release his new EP 'Don't Go Wasting Time' on November 15th.

The teenage prodigy is now focussed on his third EP, and he's set to preview material during a plethora of live shows.

Set to play London festival MIRRORS this weekend, Alfie will then support well-known indie vagabonds Sports Team on their headline tour.

New EP 'Don't Go Wasting Time' lands on November 15th, and the sunshine title song is online now.

It's a crisp, carefree piece of indie pop poignancy, with that chiming guitar line underpinning his effervescent vocal.

Catchy as hell, it's the perfect intro to his third chapter - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Blackksocks

