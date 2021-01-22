Alfie Templeman Nabs April For New Single 'One More Time'

Alfie Templeman links up with April on new single 'One More Time'.

Alfie's new mini-album 'Forever Isn't Long Enough' hits home on May 7th, a selection of songs that display differing aspects of his art and personality.

New single 'One More Time' is a moody, twilight duet, one that finds Alfe crossing swords with Irish talent April.

Two long-time Clash faves on one song - does it get any better? Smoky, early Portishead vibes on this one, a superbly atmospheric piece of songwriting.

April comments...

“I love Alfie’s music so when he said he had a song for me to feature on I was so excited - I was instantly hooked. It’s very chilled, very late night moody drive vibes, I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Tune in now.

'Forever Isn't Long Enough' will be released on May 7th.

