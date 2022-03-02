Alfie Templeman Launches Debut Album 'Mellow Moon'

Indie pop wunderkind Alfie Templeman will release debut album 'Mellow Moon' on May 27th.

A string of singles have allowed Alfie to his mark, a 19 year old prodigy who wants to speak his truth.

Debut album 'Mellow Moon' pivots between buoyant indie pop and darker elements, with Alfie Templeman aiming to add huge breadth to his work.

“I think people assume that I’m this easy, outgoing person but there’s actually a lot more layers to me and this record shows that,” he says. “Writing songs like ‘Broken’, ‘Take Some Time Away’ and ‘Mellow Moon’ were like therapy. It was me asking ‘What’s wrong with me?’ and ‘How am I going to get better?’ Just figuring things out in real time. I had therapy but there were still things unresolved in my mind. So I turned to music for the answers.”

Out on May 27th, the album is trailed by new single 'Broken', a self-described anthem for the young that comes equipped with a music video directed by Jack Turner and produced by Blood Films.

Of his new single, Alfie comments: “It’s a bit of an anthem for people my age really, all the wobbles of being a teenager and figuring yourself out. It’s about realising that analysing yourself is an important part of growing up.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger

- - -