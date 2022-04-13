Alfie Templeman Captures The Rush Of Love With 'Colour Me Blue'

Alfie Templeman has shared new single 'Colour Me Blue'.

The indie pop cherub recently packed out London venue Shepherds Bush Empire, his biggest ever headline show.

Polishing off a UK run, the songwriter's debut album 'Mellow Moon' is set to land on May 27th.

New single 'Colour Me Blue' underlines the hype, with Alfie producing the song alongside Alfie and Kieran Shudall from Circa Waves.

An unabashed love song, Alfie Templeman aims to be direct, with his refreshing grasp of melody resulting in something that pulls at the heartstrings.

Alfie says: “‘Colour Me Blue’ is a love song about that wave rushing through you that you feel when you fall in love”.

Tune in now.

- - -