Alfie Templeman Announces New EP 'Sunday Morning Cereal'

Alfie Templeman has shared the title track of his new 'Sunday Morning Cereal' EP - tune in now.

The teenage prodigy seems to operate without rules, veering towards an exotic sound that grabs his attention.

'Sunday Morning Cereal' continues his aesthetic evolution, landing on June 21st via the good people at Chess Club Records.

The hip-hop leaning title track is online now, with its West Coast squelch aligned to his indie rooted songwriting.

He explains: “While I was writing and recording ‘Sunday Morning Cereal’, I’d been listening to a lot of ‘90s hip-hop records like '2001' by Dr Dre and started to take influence from those drum grooves and exotic synth sounds. It’s definitely a different sounding record than my usual guitar based tracks.”

