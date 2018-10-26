Alfie Firmin Charms With New Song 'Mona Lisa'

Alfie Firmin has a simple, unadulterated passion for music.

Hailing from Southend-on-Sea, he's working in a number of different projects, including Vestiges, Velvet Morning, and Rain Maze.

Secluding himself away in his Wimbledon home studio, Alfie has been hard at work on something a little different, a little more personal.

Debut solo album 'Setting Sun' is incoming, following lengthy recording sessions, with mixing handled by longtime collaborator Marcus Lennartsson in Malmö, Sweden.

Out shortly, we've nabbed low-key charmer 'Mona Lisa', a drifting, bittersweet return from the devoutly independent prodigy.

Dreamy indie pop with a minimalist streak, the accuracy in the production brings out each detail. Tune in now.

