Alfie Connor Offers A Romantic Solution With 'Call Me'

Everything Alfie Connor does seems to be linked to affairs of the heart.

The London pop riser admits it as much, returning again and again to love, passion, and other forces that cause the blood to rush.

“My music is romantic music” Alfie explains, “It’s really a commentary on relationships. Confessional, Sensual and Emotive”.

Working with Hugh Worskett, new single 'Call Me' is a stone cold alt-pop jam, a bouncy, flirtatious return from the talented vocalist.

Capturing that first flush of attraction, it races head-long into the unknown, a gasping melodic triumph that remains etched in your memory for hours.

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.