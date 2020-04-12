Alfa Mist Shares Startling New Documentary

London producer Alfa Mist has shared a new short-form documentary.

Part of the conversation between jazz and club forms, the producer is one of the most sought after figures in the capitol.

Working extensively as a solo artist and a collaborator, the sheer range of creativity is something to marvel at.

This new short-form documentary traces the journey of a song, re-imagining a piece called 'Confliction'.

The film was produced by Spitfire Audio and directed by Harry Barber, and it owes its root to a chance conversation with a taxi driver.

Check it out now.

