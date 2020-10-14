Alfa Mist Announces New Album 'Bring Backs'

London multi-hyphenate Alfa Mist will release new album 'Bring Backs' on April 23rd.

A nine track song cycle written and recorded in London, the new album saw Alfa Mist act as the pivot for a variety of guests.

Bringing these disparate sounds into one distinct entity, 'Bring Backs' is tied together by a remarkable poem written by Hilary Thomas.

Out on April 23rd, the record is trailed by new single 'Run Outs', with its jazz-leaning arrangement punctuated by Alfa's Fender Rhodes piano lines.

"'Run Outs' is a street game I remember playing when I was younger," says Alfa. "I used to think of making beats and playing with a band as separate worlds until I realised I was always trying to achieve the same thing. Making the music I want to make."

"With the song 'Run Outs' I'm bringing together the vibe of my earliest beats with where I'm at today."

Tune in now.

'Bring Backs' will be released on April 23rd.

