Alexis Taylor Shares Solo Cut 'House Of The Truth'

Alexis Taylor has shared his new solo cut 'House Of The Truth'.

The song is part of his evolution as a vocalist, a solo endeavour that leans on his fascination with gospel, and the soul-drenched samples utilised by deep house producers.

Originally meant for Hot Chip, 'House Of The Truth' was stripped down for his solo shows, allowing him space to explore the lyrical viewpoints.

He comments: “‘House Of The Truth’ started out as an up-tempo Hot Chip track, taking influence from Moodymann’s dusty sounding house records. For various reasons the song never came out. I was quite deflated as I believed in its strength.”

“I returned to it in solo gigs, stripping it back to just piano and a drum machine. Having struggled to find the right direction for something I really loved, and which fans always asked me about, eventually I settled on this slowly evolving groove which builds with dramatic tension to a crescendo over its four minutes. It felt like I had finally discovered the gospel song that was hidden away inside the multiple original versions of the song.”

Simon Owens crafted the video, which features Alexis almost literally at the end of his rope.

The film maker comments: “A lot has changed in the intervening few years since my last music video with Alexis/and or Hot Chip and yet some things remain the same. Alexis and I envisioned a giant rope and it became reality - a one and the same Sisyphean task and idea! Outside Alexis’ new home, left to weather whatever life threw at them, were five doors, we travelled with the giant rope, through these doors, until we reached Videonirvana.”

Check it out now.

Alexis Taylor will release new album 'Silence' on September 17th.

