Alexis Ffrench Shares Powerful New 'Walk With Us' Video

Alexis Ffrench isn't immune to societal events.

Like everyone else, he's watched the news unfold in 2020 with a sense of horror, grief-stricken at events in the United States.

The composer knew he had to respond, but initially he wasn't sure how. A phenomenally successful pianist, Alexis sold out London's vast Queen Elizabeth Hall last year.

A viral sensation, his work has clocked up more than 200 million streams, building an incredible international audience in the process.

So, he knew that if he was to make that step, then it had to be right, and it had to be from the heart.

The moving video for 'Walk With Us' finds Alexis paying homage to the Black Lives Matter movement, an inclusive statement of Black empowerment and creativity.

Beautifully shot, it's subtly overwhelming. He comments...

"From traumas, past and present, as we collectively breathe new life into urgent conversations and actions, I am reminded of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words: 'The problem can only be solved when there is a kind of coalition of conscience'. Only together can we meet the moment purposefully and move forward in positivity and love."

"I hope that by lending my musical voice to the Black Lives Matter movement through this video I can elevate the cause in some small way and entreat listeners to #walkwithus..."

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkey

