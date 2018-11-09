Alexei Shishkin's 'Pigeonhole' Is A Curious Puzzle To Solve

Alexei Shishkin likes to keep busy.

Now based in New York - but having spent time in Portland and Los Angeles - he fills his time with music, sometimes sketching out ideas, at others taking things a little further further.

New album 'Happy Bday' is incoming on Forged Artefacts, a set of relaxed but intensely curious indie pop songs, deeply personal and highly idiosyncratic.

Riley Geare was on hand to add additional percussion, helped bring out some nuances in the songwriting, while adding a punchy, rhythmic edge.

We're able to share new song 'Pigeonhole', and it's carefree word-play recalls Stephen Malkmus' imperial run, or even Ty Segall's more lucid, sedate moments.

"I don't let it get to me," he sings, "Can't take it seriously..." while the drums pirouette in the background, and Jess N. Pierson's backing vocals lean in to add colour.

Alexei told Clash: "For 'Pigeonhole', I wrote all the music first. Was listening to a lot of WITCH and Amanaz those months. Then when Riley added his take on it, it totally morphed into something new. Surprisingly one of the more positive tunes I’ve written — in a nutshell, it’s about not getting stressed out when things aren’t going your way, and to just ride it out."

Tune in now.

'happy bday' will be released on October 19th - order LINK.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.