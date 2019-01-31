Alexander Wolfe Searches For True Honesty With 'Avalanche'

Alexander Wolfe wants to get to the crux of the matter.

The songwriter digs deeper than most, tapping into emotions many would rather keep hidden.

New album 'Little Death' arrives on March 22nd, and it's his broadest, bravest effort yet.

We're able to share new song 'Avalanche', a stark, bruised offering that approaches the topic of "trying to start afresh..."

The songwriter explains: “I initially wrote the bones of 'Avalanche' with my friend Starling in a little studio in Hackney a couple of years ago. The instrumental was knocking around for a while and I loved how raw it was and I wanted to match that with really self-effacing, honest lyrics.”

“It was written as a stream of consciousness when I was feeling out of control, It's about trying to start afresh, it's like confronting yourself and saying, you're not doing good things, you're not being kind to yourself. There's some stuff about self-medication and mortality on there.”

Tune in now.

Catch Alexander Wolfe at London's St Pancras Old Church on January 30th.

