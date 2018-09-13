Alexander Vincent Returns With 'Free Myself'

Alexander Vincent has always been driven by a passion to make music.

Aa member of Magic! - the drummer, in fact - he watched as the band notched up bona fide hits, but he still felt like he needed something different to sit alongside this.

With that in mind, Alexander Vincent travelled to Los Angeles, seeking out new pathways as a producer.

Saturated in electronics, new cut 'Free Myself' offers lush digital soundscapes backed by a powerful vocal.

Off piste pop that delves into the left field, 'Free Myself' is an artistic declaration of independence, something striking and quite different.

Tune in now.

