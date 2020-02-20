Alexander Teller Shares 'It Couldn't Be You'

Alexander Teller has shared his new single 'It Couldn't Be You'.

A pastor's son who lost his faith, the songwriter's surreal, whimsical, and addictive work has a personal quality.

There's a full EP incoming, with Alexander Teller broadening the influences that dominated those itchily infectious early singles.

Perfectly formed psych-pop with a 60s feel, it bends classic songwriting tropes to his whims, recalling everyone from Pink Floyd to Supergrass in the process.

New cut 'It Couldn't Be You' is out now, and it's a sign of what's to come - highly original, the dexterous word play fits around those slender melodies.

A poised slice of oddball pop, the single is meant as a melodic distraction. Alexander Teller explains:

"'It Couldn't Be You' is an exercise in thinking about anything other than what’s on your mind. Maybe you just need to take a holiday? Take a walk? Maybe you did make a terrible decision that you can’t really go back on... But no, it's more likely that you just need an early night and to put the recycling out."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.