Alexander 23 Digs Deep For 'Somebody's Nobody'

Alexander 23 has shared his new song 'Somebody's Nobody'.

The songwriter will release his debut album 'Aftershock' on July 15th, a work that digs into personal territory.

Unearthing emotions he can't quite describe, Alexander 23 uses songwriting as a means of self-expression.

Powerful new single 'Somebody's Nobody' is a case in point, with the slow tempo multiplying the intensity of feeling on display.

Fresh from supporting John Mayer and Tate McRae, Alexander 23 steps into the forefront with this dynamic new single.

A showcase for his powerful vocals, you can check out 'Somebody's Nobody' below.

- - -