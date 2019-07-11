Alex Somers Shares Score For Honey Boy

Alex Somers has shared the full score for new film Honey Boy.

The new film finds director Alma Har'el bringing to life a young boy's adolescence and adulthood, a stormy period dominated by trauma and the search for connection.

The film was based on a screenplay by Shia LaBeouf, and the music was steered by Alex Somers.

The composer worked with an array of collaborators, and was integral as the film evolved.

“Making the music for Honey Boy was a dream,” says Somers. “We stayed up all night in my studio experimenting with weird sounds and toys to create a musical collage that would tell the story of Otis our central character: Otis as a mistreated child; Otis as a struggling adult; and the fucked up relationship between Otis and his addict father.”

The full 26 track score for Honey Boy is out now - a vinyl edition lands in February 2020, order it HERE.

Photo Credit: Bella Howard

