Alex Rea Conjures Dank Neo-Soul On 'Command'

Earlier this week Dutch newcomer Alex Rea shared a new video.

Her "Ready to fight..." statement teased new material, showcasing an atmospheric, extremely dark take on the future-soul template.

Now she's ready to share debut single 'Command'. An imposing introduction, the dank production underpins an emphatic vocal from Alex Rea.

She comments: “we as individuals in society are actually quite swallowed up by norms and values, expectations of others and expectations of yourself. But also expectations of yourself that you have so twisted for yourself that you no longer know what you actually stand for, causing a lot of fear.”

