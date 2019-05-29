Alex Mali Returns To The Source On R&B Standout 'I Know'

Alex Mali knows that to get ahead in this world, she needs to be determined.

That being said, it's not easy. The Brooklyn riser has faced her fair share of hurdles, but instead of becoming down-hearted she's simply pushed ahead.

Bringing R&B back to the source, she's got a classic feel combined with a modern touch, her precocious songwriting forever rooted in the personal.

New single 'I Know' is a message to herself - it's about her journey, her ability to absorb these setbacks, and to keep on moving.

She comments:

"I've been in dark times where I felt as though I'm not good enough or I wouldn't make it to where I want to be. Whenever I thought I was actually getting somewhere in life, SIKE - I'm knocked a couple steps backward and goals seemed further away."

"This track was just a reminder to myself that I can and have come out of trash circumstances even stronger than going into them. It's my motivation to keep climbing, remain confident, always look for the light/positivity and I hope I can give that same energy to everyone else out there."

Driven by positivity and light, you can check out 'I Know' below.

