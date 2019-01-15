Alex Kozobolis Entrances On New Piece 'Barcelona'

Alex Kozobolis has never viewed music purely as sound.

Rather, he envisages music as both an arrival point and a departure, a means to collate memories, to work through emotions.

It's little wonder that there's a therapeutic, meditative quality to his work - it is in every sense therapy, a method of transcending situations in his life.

New album 'Somewhere Else' arrives on April 26th, matching modern classical developments against a lingering interest in jazz.

Piano is the main instrument, the tool of composition, with Alex Kozobolis' cyclical, soothing techniques combining on something rather magical.

Sitting somewhere between the formal and the improvisatory, new piece 'Barcelona' aims “to raise questions rather than to give answers”.

Keeping its mystery to the last, it's a fascinating, prettily enchanting piano excursion. Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Özge Cöne

