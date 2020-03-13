Alex Jayne's 'Backseat' Comes From A Real Place

Alt-pop voice Alex Jayne has shared her new single 'Backseat'.

The songwriter has carved out her lane with a series of one off drops, matching a synth pop palette against a shrewd observational eye.

New single 'Backseat' comes right from the heart, however, with Alex Jayne honing in on the never-ending dynamic of city life.

She comments: “It feels like the city doesn’t stop. It’s always buzzing, moving, flickering around you. Jumping in the back of a cab, I suddenly find myself in this intensely quiet space...”

“I’m sinking into the backseat, wandering through the night... it’s in those moments where I often become reflective. I’m thinking about someone... wondering where they might be in that moment, realising that maybe I felt more for them than I realised”.

Electronic pop textures with a slight country twinge, 'Backseat' is part of Alex Jayne's journey to somewhere truly distinct.

Tune in now.