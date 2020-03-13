Alex Jayne's 'Backseat' Comes From A Real Place

Alt-pop with country inflections...
Robin Murray
News
13 · 08 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 13 · 08 · 2020
0

Alt-pop voice Alex Jayne has shared her new single 'Backseat'.

The songwriter has carved out her lane with a series of one off drops, matching a synth pop palette against a shrewd observational eye.

New single 'Backseat' comes right from the heart, however, with Alex Jayne honing in on the never-ending dynamic of city life.

She comments: “It feels like the city doesn’t stop. It’s always buzzing, moving, flickering around you. Jumping in the back of a cab, I suddenly find myself in this intensely quiet space...”

“I’m sinking into the backseat, wandering through the night... it’s in those moments where I often become reflective. I’m thinking about someone... wondering where they might be in that moment, realising that maybe I felt more for them than I realised”.

Electronic pop textures with a slight country twinge, 'Backseat' is part of Alex Jayne's journey to somewhere truly distinct.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Alex Jayne
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next