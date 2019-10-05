Alex Jayne Twists R&B In A Personal Direction On 'Search Party'

London R&B talent Alex Jayne has shared her breathy, impactful new single 'Search Party'.

The riser made her debut with the Radio 1 tipped debut 'Miss Me', a bold single that twisted R&B tropes in a personal direction.

'Search Party' continues this approach, with its breathy vocal set against some murky production from Duncan Pym.

Co-written alongside Alex Jayne, 'Search Party' is a song that gets under your skin, its unique atmosphere aligned to that striking delivery from Alex Jayne.

She comments: “When you’re reaching for something, it’s easy to get caught up chasing the wrong thing. When really the answer is in you ... spark a fire and let them come. It’s noisy and distracting out there, and a challenge for your voice to be heard... I wanted Search Party to be quiet but confident, gentle but defiant.”

Tune in now.

