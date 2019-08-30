Alex Gough's 'BACKSEAT' Is A Real Statement

Irish multi-instrumentalist Alex Gough has shared his new single 'BACKSEAT'.

A noted jazz drummer who also doubles as a producer, Alex Gough is a key figure in the current boom of creativity within Ireland's hip-hop and R&B communities.

An artist with a highly individual voice, his incoming mixtape showcases a conscious brand of hip-hop, something soulful with jazz flourishes.

New track 'BACKSEAT' leads the way, the first we've heard from Alex Gough since a starring role on the Normal People soundtrack.

It's a neat return, too, packed with flavour and individuality, while mixing duties are handled by Nate Burgess, a close Denzel Curry collaborator.

Check out 'BACKSEAT' below.

