Alex Fasso's 'Happy 4 U' Is A Song Of Mixed Emotions

Alex Fasso returns with new single 'Happy 4 U'.

The Hong Kong-born but Melbourne-based has a remarkable grasp of nuance, of the way differing emotions interlock and intrude upon our lives.

Breakout singles 'Borrowed Nostalgia' and 'Closure' epitomise the subtlety of his craft, with his voice coming into distinct focus.

New track 'Happy 4 U' is a case in point, with its bittersweet tale drawing directly on Fasso's own life.

A tender and carefully etched piece of music, he says it is about “trying to stay strong for someone you love, even though it cuts you up inside”.

Tune in now.

