Alex Ebert's 'Hands Up' Embodies "The Will To Live"

West Coast songwriter Alex Ebert has built a singular catalogue.

An artist who's work crosses two decades, his recent solo incarnation could be the closest we've come to reaching his soul in its purest form.

New single 'Hands Up' is a powerful, searching piece of music, one that touches on the core reasons Alex Ebert makes music in the first place.

He explains: “The will to live is a great beauty to me, yet it’s only truly required in the face of obliteration. That might be the reason an artist so often feels the urge to self-obliterate - that 'death instinct' prompts the will to live, which in turn binds us to the beauty of life.”

The video picks up on these themes, and translates them in a beautiful way. Director Tao Ruspoli links once more with the songwriter, and it completes a curious circle - the pair last worked together on 2011 single 'Truth', in a way a kind of parallel to 'Hands Up'.

Alex Ebert continues: “In many ways, 'Hands Up' is a companion piece to 'Truth'. While 'Truth' extols the curious virtue of embracing your darkness, Hands Up’s exhausted lament teeters on the desire to just kill it.”

Set amongst the surreal community of Bombay beach, the video revolves around a mirror wheel created by artist Alex Andre, the centrepiece for Alex Ebert's observations.

Visually stunning, you can check it out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.