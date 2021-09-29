Alex Amor's 'mutual' Muses On Potential

Scottish alt-pop riser Alex Amor has shared her single 'mutual'.

The new single follows her recent cut 'dare you', with the two songs joining to forge a dual-project she has entitled Summer Is Sweet With You.

Arriving as the first crisp leaves of Autumn fall, new single 'mutual' dwells on the possibility, on the grey area between friendship and passion.

A song about taking risks, its set to a dappled, alt-pop template with shimmering aspects of 90s chart classics.

Co-written and produced with Simon Byrt (Babeheaven) and Karma Kid (Bakar, Shygirl), it's driven forwards by Alex Amor's unique perspective.

She comments...

“‘Summer is Sweet With You' is all about potentials and possibilities. Making a bet on someone, with the hopes that it'll pay off in the long run. The previous single, ‘dare you’ is about taking risks while the sun is still high in the sky, where ‘mutual’ is about not wanting to ruin a friendship, knowing fine well you’ve already crossed the line into romantic territory. Unfortunately with love, you can’t try before you buy or test the waters, all you can do is follow your intuition no matter where it leads you. The tension is sweet, and the anticipation is welcomed, just like the feeling right before you kiss, that sacred space between two peoples lips.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Elsie Matilda

- - -