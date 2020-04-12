Alex Amor's 'Motion' Attempts To Pin Down Impermanence

Glasgow riser Alex Amor has shared her new single 'Motion'.

The songwriter blends cutting edge alt-pop tropes with subtle elements of Americana, resulting in a pleasingly distinguished, wholly original blend.

Debut EP 'Love Language' is out on January 15th, and it finds the Scottish artist working closely with producer Karma Kid.

A true multi-hyphenate, new single 'Motion' comes equipped with both a poem and a short film, emphasising the potency of her creative endeavour.

Out now, it's a beautifully formed piece of songwriting, extremely subtle in its approach but all the more affecting for that.

Alex comments...

"There’s a melancholy to the impermanence of everything but it’s also incredibly freeing - and I wanted to capture that idea in a song. Motion is something we can either flow with or against, and I’m learning to accept that the only thing we can rely on is that nothing stays the same."

Tune in now.

 

