Alex Amor's 'Motion' Attempts To Pin Down Impermanence

Glasgow riser Alex Amor has shared her new single 'Motion'.

The songwriter blends cutting edge alt-pop tropes with subtle elements of Americana, resulting in a pleasingly distinguished, wholly original blend.

Debut EP 'Love Language' is out on January 15th, and it finds the Scottish artist working closely with producer Karma Kid.

A true multi-hyphenate, new single 'Motion' comes equipped with both a poem and a short film, emphasising the potency of her creative endeavour.

Out now, it's a beautifully formed piece of songwriting, extremely subtle in its approach but all the more affecting for that.

Alex comments...

"There’s a melancholy to the impermanence of everything but it’s also incredibly freeing - and I wanted to capture that idea in a song. Motion is something we can either flow with or against, and I’m learning to accept that the only thing we can rely on is that nothing stays the same."

