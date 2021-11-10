Alewya's 'Play' Is A Phenomenal Marker

London based multi-disciplinary artist Alewya has shared her striking new single 'Play'.

Working as a visual artist, illustrator, and sculptor, it should come as no surprise that Alewya's songwriting contains an incredible degree of world-building.

Breakout cut 'Sweating' was a bold introduction, and her new release 'Play' ups the ante still further.

Constructed by Alewya, it opens in ambient climes before the sharp percussive attack comes to the forefront.

A multi-faceted piece of songwriting, her crisp vocal works with real precision, while Busy Twist's production illuminates her artistry.

Alewya combines with Jack Bowden to direct the video, while her new EP 'Panther In Mode' is out on November 18th.

Discussing 'Play', Alewya says it is "is a song about my love and gratitude for pleasure and play and how it has and can unlock deeper feelings of connections. It’s overtly feminine and innately primal and most of all light and fun!"

'Panther In Mode' will be released on November 18th.

Photo Credit: Hendrik Schneider

- - -