Alewya Drops Seismic New Single 'Jagna'

Alewya has released her second solo single ‘Jagna’, following on from her debut track ‘Sweating’ which earned her a place on the coveted Dazed 100 list. Partnering with director Tom Ringsby, the West London based artist has also dropped a music video to go with the single.

The video features the star running through a ‘desert’ landscape, shot on Dungeness beach in Kent. The track fuses Alewya’s African roots with UK club culture, and the single’s name, ‘Jagna’, translates to “warrior” or “fighter” in Amharic.

Alewya described the meaning of the track as difficult to fully articulate but went on to affirm: "Jagna is polarity. Jagna is release, Jagna is my soul, Jagna is my rage, Jagna is my lesson, my desperation, frustration, my surrender, my vulnerability, my acceptance and my existence on this planet.”

Alewya is a multi-faceted artist, working on production, vocals, and songwriting alongside other pursuits including illustrating and sculpting. Her focus is on creating work centred on transcendence and spirituality: “I want to move people to themself. I want them to feel the same way that I felt when I had a taste of a higher power and felt there was a presence over me. I want people to feel that.”

Over the summer, the up and coming performer will be supporting rapper Little Simz on a tour across the UK.

Tune in now.

Words: Sasha Mills

- - -