Alessandro Ciminata's 'Signs' Is A Bittersweet Ode

Alessandro Ciminata travelled to London in pursuit of music, relocating to the capital for his studies.

Academic ended but his fascination with music continued, working on a variety of different projects across multiple writing sessions.

Citing Jack Garrett's phenomenal rise as an inspiration, he's also in awe of Lauv's creative velocity - of course, there are also shades of Bruce Springsteen in his work.

New single 'Signs' is his second release in 2019, and it matches that slender guitar line against flecks of electronics.

The vocal is crisp and clear, a song of longing and loss: "You're the one love I can't pretend..."

He comments: “Last year I’ve lost my granddad, he’s been married to my nan for 60 years. I’ve always wondered what my nan felt, after losing him, when trying to fall asleep on the same bed they’ve shared for years.”

Tune in now.

Catch Alessandro Ciminata at London's Waiting Room on October 22nd - tickets.

