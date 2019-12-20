Aldous RH Announces Debut Album 'Respect 4 Devotion'

Psych-pop vagabond Aldous RH has shared plans for his debut album 'Respect 4 Devotion'.

The musician is a key part of the Manchester underground, and has previously worked in the touring line ups of everyone from Charlotte Gainsbourg to Connan Mockasin.

Signing to Moshi Moshi, Aldous RH will share his debut album later this year.

Out on May 29th, 'Respect 4 Devotion' is trailed by his curious new single, the fragrant sounds of 'Since 1992'.

“Lyrically we're talking about looking for true love, with some trials and tribulations along the way,” he explains.

The full video is online now, with the songwriting stating it “mainly serves as an homage to R’n’B video directing. The idea behind the clock is to show that time can heal almost any wound of the heart.”

“And of course some believe the zodiac to serve as an oracle for relationship compatibility - how true that rings I cannot say. Henceforth I believe the potential for the zodiac to find you your soul mate is merely down to the time elapsed in your search for them and for me personally, I was born in 1992 so it all began on that day.”

Tune in now.

