Aldous Harding's 'Fever' Carries A Certain Swagger

Aldous Harding has shared her new song 'Fever'.

The songwriter's incoming album 'Warm Chris' was sculpted in Bristol, with Aldous working alongside producer John Parish.

More collaborative than her opening two LPs, it finds Aldous absorbing fresh ideas into her inimitable palette.

Out now, 'Fever' utilises staccato piano riffs and lush horns to craft a certain swagger, a pointed directness imbued with quiet confidence.

The video moves from surreal moments to a joyous barn dance, showcasing different aspects of her personality.

Crafted by Aldous Harding and Martin Sagadin, you can check it out now.

Photo Credit: Emma Wallbanks

