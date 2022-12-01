Aldous Harding Announces New Album 'Warm Chris'

New Zealand songwriter Aldous Harding will release her new album 'Warm Chris' on March 25th.

The record sees Aldous re-unite with John Parish, the creative team behind 2017's 'Party' and follow up 'Designer'.

New album 'Warm Chris' features a compact 10 tracks, recorded at Rockfield Studios and featuring some key collaborators.

sleaford mods' singer Jason Williamson is on the record, alongside H. Hawkline, John and Hopey Parish, Seb Rochford and Gavin Fitzjohn.

Jaunty new song 'Lawn' is online now, propelled by the thumping percussion and sharp-angled piano lines.

A video for the song was crafted by Aldous Harding, working alongside Martin Sagadin.

Tune in now.

'Warm Chris' is out on March 25th. Tracklisting:

1. Ennui

2. Tick Tock

3. Fever

4. Warm Chris

5. Lawn

6. Passion Babe

7. She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain

8. Staring At The Henry Moore

9. Bubbles

10. Leathery Whip

