Album Stream: Talons - 'We All Know'

Talons have never been a band to be understood too easily.

Matching post-rock to elements of modern classical composition, their surging, soaring tracks would casually nudge aside any definition placed on them.

Continually challenging themselves to construct something different, new album 'We All Know' is perhaps their most daring, fluid, impossible to categorise record yet.

A record imbued with an ominous atmosphere, it matches this to musical technicality on a supreme scale, an intimacy of sound matched to an intimacy of approach.

Out on Holy Road - order it HERE - you can hear it in full on Clash. Here's an introduction from Talons...

"'We All Know' is both an exploration of the ominous and unpromising beliefs we often associate with collective self-assurance as well as a deeper reflection on our own ability to fully comprehend and make sense of the world. The album internalises this complexity to provide a soundtrack that is dense with intrigue whilst at times deeply unnerving. The songs reflect such themes thorough combining feelings of dread and horror with euphoria and ecstasy in order to try and paint a more revealing picture of our own collective insecurities, doubts and fears."

"The album therefore touches upon collectively felt, but ultimately individually endured, experiences and feelings. The idea that we all share these feelings of dread and fear in life because this is part of our makeup and a mechanism of being a human and part of this species; but at the same time, when felt, these feelings are (or are often) felt alone, in isolation, not with others."

<a href="http://gotalons.bandcamp.com/album/we-all-know">We All Know by TALONS</a>

