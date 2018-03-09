Album Stream: Monster Florence - 'Foul'

Monster Florence first emerged in 2016, a six strong hip-hop collective featuring some extremely individual voices.

Since then, they've released some stunning material, a collection of singles and EPs that building into a potent discography.

Highly creative hip-hop with a biting social consciousness, Monster Florence tell it like it is, but show plenty of imagination in the process.

Debut album 'Foul' is their most ambitious, most complete statement yet, with the group able to truly stretch out and embrace a vast array of different ideas.

Blowing up on both sides of the Atlantic, Monster Florence handle the hype superbly, with their easy-going creative chemistry finding each member pushing forward.

Out shortly, you can dive in first on Clash.

