Alaskan R&B Wunderkind Shamil Shares New Single 'SOHANA'

Alaskan songwriter Shamil has travelled half-way round the world chasing music.

Finding himself in London, the Anchorage native began taking his ideas to completion, and these litter his new project 'The After Party'.

Supremely insightful R&B intermingling with digital production, he's worth aligning next to those early Weeknd cuts or even PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Still only 21 years old, new single 'SOHANA' leads the way, with Shamil blazing a potent, personal path.

He states: "'Sohana' is about a girl that I was talking to at the time that had a wild lifestyle, yet I was more interested in the person she was than the type of life she lived."

"My emotions and feelings took over the logic of the situation. Even though I wasn’t into the type of stuff she was into, I really didn’t care. I want people to see how lust and attraction can cloud your decisions and judgement when it comes to certain people."

The video was also shot in London, and it's the perfect compliment to his evocative songwriting.

Tune in now.

