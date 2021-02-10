Alaskan Project Ya Tseen Confirms New Album 'Indian Yard'

Alaskan project Ya Tseen will release new album 'Indian Yard' on April 30th.

The group match an awareness and love for traditional modes of expression with a passion for boundary breaking art, resulting in some truly unique recordings.

Loosely founded by Nicholas Galanin - renowned for his work on contemporary visual arts - Ya Tseen have now signed to Sub Pop.

The American powerhouse independent will release new album 'Indian Yard', and it promises to sit in a lane of its own.

New track 'Close The Distance' is online now, and it epitomises the groundbreaking appetites that drive Ya Tseen forwards.

Stephan Gray directs the video, which you can check out below:

Photo Credit: Merritt Johnson

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â