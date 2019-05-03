ALASKALASKA Launch New Album 'The Dots'

ALASKALASKA have shared details of their new album 'The Dots'.

The band's remarkable self-contained creativity sees them take control of every facet of their output, recording in their living room before transferring those demos to an actual, proper studio.

New album 'The Dots' was constructed using this method, and it deals with the construction of identity and the way modern life interferes with this process.

“You’re constantly comparing yourself to other people, whether it’s people on TV, or social media,” says producer Fraser Rieley. “What other people’s expectations of you are. It’s hard to not think about it.”

Out on May 3rd, the record is trailed by new song 'Moon' and it's a fascinating piece, one that plays only by its own rules. Lucinda Duarte-Holman explains:

“‘Moon’ is an account of the monthly, cyclical ebbs and flows (pun intended) of my emotional and physical well being. It is an insight into my neurosis. ‘Moon’ is about PMS.”

Tune in now.

Catch ALASKALASKA at the following shows:

May

14 Brighton The Green Door Store

15 London Omeara

16 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

17 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

19 Manchester YES

20 Glasgow The Hug And Pint

Photo Credit: Elliott Arndt

