Alaska Reid's 'Oblivion' Is A Gorgeous Slow-Burner

Alaska Reid has shared her solo cut 'Oblivion' in full.

The songwriter is known for her work in the group project Alyeska, but she'll be stepping out on her own next month.

'Big Bunny' is an EP of short stories translated into songs, out on December 11th through Terrible Records.

New single 'Oblivion' is out now, and it's a curious beast - fuzzy-buzzy guitar lines matched to left-field digi-pop elements, it sits in a world of its own.

Produced by A. G. Cook, there's a lingering aspect of his hyper-gloss futurism, aligned to the breathless honesty of Alaska Reid's work.

Check out 'Oblivion' below.

