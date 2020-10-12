"Alarmed And Angry" Musicians' Union React To UK Government Plans

Musicians' Union have reacted angrily following reports that the UK government turned down the option of frictionless touring during the Brexit negotiations.

The revelation was made by the Independent over the weekend, and caused uproar from songwriters and musicians.

With the pandemic slashing their incomes, the prospect of huge paperwork and additional fees simply to perform to their fans on the continent isn't something many can countenance.

Talents as broad as Thom Yorke and Nadine Shah voiced their anger, while the Musicians' Union issued a potent statement on behalf of their members.

Declaring themselves to be "alarmed and angry" the statement reinforces the cultural and economic value the live music industry holds.

The Musicians' Union is currently campaigning for a 'musician's passport' - something that would enable musicians to tour with greater ease.

Get involved in that campaign HERE.

Find the Musicians' Union statement below:

