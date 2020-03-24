Alana Maria's 'Happier' Feels Remarkably Assured

Everything about Alana Maria feels intimately familiar.

Still only 19 years old, this formidable West London newcomer cut her teeth with a series of viral performances on Instagram.

New single 'Happier' is her major label debut, and it comes equipped with a video produced from Meeks & Frost (the team behind Pa Saileu and SL's biggest cuts).

Boasting some supple old school samples from 'There’s Nothing Like This' by Omar, its got that classic feel while adding something new.

Buoyant and melodic, her pop-heavy vocal nods towards the underground, placing Alana Maria in a space of her own.

Definitely one to watch, you can check out 'Happier' below.

Photo Credit: Ben Spencer @ Firmative Media

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.