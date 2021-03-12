Alana Maria Drops New Scorcher 'Wait / Pause'

West London's Alana Maria has shared her addictive new single 'Wait / Pause'.

Out now, it blends her soulful take on R&B with the subtle use of drill production in the beat.

Fusing two potent styles, 'Wait / Pause' has a real London feel, with Alana Maria dipping into her roots.

Working alongside Cristale, it's an RnDriller that marks this West London girl out from the pack.

The multi-talented riser - she's also a model, y'know - is definitely one to watch in 2022.

She comments...

"'Wait / Pause' is an RnDrill banger that gets everyone skanking! This song was so fun to create, I was interested in testing new sounds and melodies, as I’m always pushing myself creatively so me and producer Mike Brainchild created the beat from scratch and it worked really well! I needed someone hard with a sick flow and really wanted Cristale on the track."

"I’ve been a fan of hers for a while and along with all the recommendations from my peers, including my good brother Robert Bruce I had to get her on the track! As soon as she rapped her verse, I knew it was gonna be a hit. ‘Wait / Pause’ is based on bigging up yourself and making sure you always hold yourself in the highest of ratings!"

Tune in now.