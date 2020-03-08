Alan McGee's Creation23 Confirm Monthly Single Drops

Alan McGee's Creation23 imprint has details plans for a series of monthly single drops.

The label recently toasted its second birthday, and its ethos is something of a return to Alan McGee's youth - a commitment to seven inch vinyl, platforming new voices, and delivering fans what they want.

Founded on a thirst for working class rage, Creation23 has signed up a host of new artists, planning a series of releases.

The monthly single drops will include new material from Galway sensations The Clockworks, indie risers Shambolics, and Belowsky.

Charlie Clark - guitarist from Scottish cult heroes Astrid - plans a solo release, while new signings Sister Psychosis join the label.

Finally, Creation23 will be bringing the world more scorched sonics from Cat SFX.

Stay in touch with Creation23 HERE.

Here's the order of releases:

Cat SFX (July)

The Clockworks (August)

The Shambolics (September)

Charlie Clark (October)

Belowsky (November)

Sister Psychosis (December)

