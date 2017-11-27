Alan McGee Launches New Label Creation23

Alan McGee has confirmed plans to launch new label Creation23.

The music mogul founded Creation Records, moving from the indie underground to the mainstream, launching the likes of Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine, Teenage Fanclub, and Oasis.

Since Creation closed in 1999 he has worked on numerous projects, ranging from management to assisting with a boutique independent venue in the Welsh countryside.

New label Creation23 is geared around seven inch vinyl releases, with Alan commenting: “I want to put out records again. I’ve missed it, there’s a lot of good music around and it feels like a good time to do it. Twenty-three is my lucky number.”

The label's inaugural release is Essex trio Rubber Jaw with their debut single ‘Feeling Funny’. Given a limited vinyl pressing, the hand-stamped releases will contain an insert from the band, while one copy contains a golden ticket to gain free entry with a plus one to every show for a year.

Check out the track and order your copy HERE.

THE FIRST RELEASE IS RUBBER JAW AND ‘FEELING FUNNY’

OUT ON 5TH OCTOBER

WATCH THE VIDEO: https://t.co/inZLXK82Ff pic.twitter.com/lBxYNeTm2n — creation23 (@creation23label) August 3, 2018

Related: Re-Creation - Alan McGee Interviewed

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.