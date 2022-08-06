Alamay, Omar Cassius Share Soulful Single 'Overnight'

Bristol artists Alamay and Omar Cassius combine on new single 'Overnight'.

Out now, the single was produced by Omar Cassius, and his spartan approach is shot through with warmth, and a subtle sense of empathy.

Those tender flecks of guitar permeate the song, with Alamay's divine vocal taking R&B into a highly personal sphere.

Lyrically, 'Overnight' is rooted in absolute honesty, the sound of someone delivering a message of wholesale truth.

Alamay comments...

"'Overnight' is one of the most honest songs I've ever written. I have little snippets of me mumbling the ideas of the melody to myself in December 2020. I had written the chords one random evening working with Omar Cassius without much intention of it becoming what it did. I was staying with him over parts of the COVID lockdown to be able to work together, so it was one evening of that period."

"The words came pretty quickly after I had the melody down, and it was simple, but we both really loved it, and it became a very important song to me. Writing the song was space to reflect on past relationships both with other people and myself and find a way to have a release. Omar Cassius then added all the elements of production we have on the track today, pulling it all together."

Tune in now.