Alaina Castillo Drops Flirtatious New Bop 'stfu (i got u)'

Alaina Castillo returns with new single 'stfu (I got u)'.

The Houston born riser is a rebel-pop force to be reckoned with, pushing her chaotic energy to a new level with each fresh release.

Out now, 'stfu (I got u)' is an addictive return, a flirtatious alt-pop jewel that places Alaina's vocal front and centre.

The sound of someone claiming self-confidence as their own, 'stfu (I got u)' is a delicious return.

A gold-plated bop, it comes with some coy, intimate visuals. She comments: “i’ve always been that quiet person that thought it was better to be silent than to put myself out there so 'stfu (i got u)' is the confidence of who i was always too shy to be.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.