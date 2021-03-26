Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested On Child Abuse Charges

Alabama Shakes drummer Steven William Johnson has been arrested on child abuse charges.

As Pitchfork report , the drummer was indicted by an Alabama Grand Jury this weekend, charged with willful torture and abuse of a child under the age of 18.

The musician was arrested earlier this week on multiple child abuse charges in Limestone County, Alabama, and his arraignment is scheduled for April 7th.

The grand jury indictment charges him with “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.”

In March 2020, Johnson pleaded guilty to a 2019 violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Steven William Johnson is a founder member of Alabama Shakes, and played on both their studio albums.

The group is currently on hiatus, with singer Brittany Howard focussing on her solo work.

No one from Alabama Shakes has yet commented on the indictment.

