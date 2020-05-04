AJIMAL Shares All-Star Video For 'Above All Else, Be Kind'

These are strange times we're living through.

Indeed, the one small crumb of comfort is that we're all going through this together, experiencing the same emotions at the same time.

AJIMAL - real name Fran O'Hanlon - has an intimate view of this, a doctor whose album has been pushed back due to the impact of the virus.

He's only just recovered from COVID-19 himself, and is currently preparing to return to the health service to assist in the fight.

During quarantine, AJIMAL hatched the idea for his brand new video, recruiting friends, peers, and contemporaries in the process. 'Above All Else, Be Kind' is a brilliantly affecting song, and it comes with a video that finds unity in self-isolation.

Stars include the following people...

Scotland's Rachel Sermanni, Hazel Wilde (Lanterns on the Lake), MF Tomlinson, Eliza Shaddad, Irwin Sparkes (Hoosiers, White Tail Falls), Hinako Omori, Edd Gibson (Friendly Fires), Paul Thomas Saunders (who also works as a paramedic), Sophie Jamieson, Lucy Rose, Guy Massey, Emily Hoile (Harpist with a variety of orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic), Nic Crawshaw (Los Bitchos, who also works as a physio in hospital), Bella Union's Ed Riman (Hilang Child), Tommy Ashby, Novo Amor, Charles Watson...

Alongside this, AJIMAL has included a lot of his friends who work in healthcare across the UK – hospital medics, infectious disease specialists, geriatricians, nurses, a kidney specialist, GPs, paramedics, and anaesthetists.

He comments: "The song felt like it had particular relevance in this strange moment where, as a planet, we’re suddenly faced with something that threatens the lives of millions of people if we don’t act together."

"The idea for the video came during the period when I was having to self-isolate in my room with symptoms of Coronavirus. The idea was to ask fans, family, friends from the medical and musical worlds I work in to get and hold up a line from the song.!"

"Even though we couldn’t be in the same place at the same time, I wanted it to be a show of solidarity. I asked everyone to film themselves and send the clip to me to stitch together during that week of isolation. It actually really helped me during that week too, being able to throw myself into something that felt positive. It gave me a reason not to just lie in bed all day."

Tune in now.

