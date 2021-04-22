AJ Tracey returns to his childhood home for Fire In The Booth.

Charlie Sloth's iconic freestyle series has a habit of grabbing stellar performances, and this new instalment is no exception.

AJ Tracey is pictured on the doorstep of his old block, yards away from the childhood bedroom he grew up in.

Chatting to the Apple Music host , AJ spoke about new album 'Flu Game' , and his hard work ethic.

"I'm a workaholic, I'll be honest, man. I get in trouble from everyone around me saying like, 'Yo, can you just turn off for like a week?' But I'm not turning off for a week because up until I was 22, obviously it was hard times, had no bread, had no anything, no ambition. Well, I had the ambition, but I had no chance of what I wanted to get, you know what I'm saying?"

"So, for these years that I've got right now, while I'm young, healthy and I can record and do my thing, I'm just going to keep doing my thing. And that's just my angle, man."

New album 'Flu Game' is out now, and it's set to be a massive success. Taking it all back home for Fire In The Booth, he sprayed bars on the steps of his family home.

As he puts it: "I'm a West End baby..."

Check it out below.

