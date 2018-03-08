AJ Tracey Links With Late Canadian Rapper Smoke Dawg On 'No Discussion'

AJ Tracey has shared his full collaboration with late Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg.

Smoke Dawg's death almost two months ago devastated Toronto's rap community, with the rising artist leaving behind a formidable legacy.

The cruellest part of his loss, however, is all that unfulfilled potential - towards the end Smoke Dawg was working on his finest work, his most creative music.

AJ Tracey had been working on a collaboration with the Canadian rapper, and this will now see the light of day.

'No Discussion' is online now, with all proceeds set to go directly to the late rapper's family.

“This track means more than anything to me, because it's me and my bro in our element, and he's happy, genuinely happy,” AJ comments. “I know he loved this joint and I’m fuckin happy we can share this one moment in time we shared and capture it forever.”

The video was directed by Tunnel Vision - filmed in and around Toronto, it includes scenes inside the Regent Park housing project where Smokey grew up.

Tune in now.

